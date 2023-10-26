MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in Tunica County, Mississippi, Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 61 around 7 a.m.

Authorities said a 2005 Lincoln Town Car was traveling south on the highway when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, 25-year-old Cody Burchett of Byhalia, did not survive his injuries. The 46-year-old passenger received moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.