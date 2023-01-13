Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a crash that involved a police vehicle striking a building in Raleigh, police say.

The crash happened on Yale Road near Yale Cove. Officers responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say a Police Service Technician was involved in a two-car crash. Memphis Police say both vehicles hit a building.

One person reportedly went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.