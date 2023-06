MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday evening.

Police responded to a shooting on Ramil Road near Yale Road sometime after 6 p.m. Memphis Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Photos courtesy of Claudia Taylor, WREG Photos courtesy of Claudia Taylor, WREG

Police say one person is detained at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.