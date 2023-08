MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in north Shelby County Monday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hampton Manor Lane. They said the shooting stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect has been detained and the incident is still under investigation.