MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead after police responded to a fight call in the Edge District Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened on South Orleans Street around 4:20 p.m.

One person was transported to Regional One after he was assaulted with a beer bottle. He is expected to be okay.

Another person was found dead at the scene. Police have not said whether the victim died as a result of the fight.

Police say a man was detained at the scene.