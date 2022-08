MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a fire engine Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near East Holmes Road and Waldrup Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

This crash comes three days after firefighter David Pleasant lost his life in a previous accident involving a fire truck.

This is an ongoing investigation.