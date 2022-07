MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after officers said he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning near Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue.

The accident happened just after 12 a.m. when an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Hollywood Street. Clifton Pritchard was hit by the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the vehicle may have heavy front-end damage.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-626-3848 with any information about this incident.