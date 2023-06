MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place on Friday in Oakhaven.

According to Memphis Police, around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 Block of East Proctor Drive where they found one female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died due to her injuries.

There is no reported suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.