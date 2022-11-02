MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Frayser on Wednesday.

According to police, two crashes happened in the area of Thomas Street and Stage Avenue at 6 a.m. One crash involved three cars while the other involved a struck pedestrian.

One crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators say the crashes are not related.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.