MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after getting into a car accident in Arlington overnight.

A little after midnight, Shelby County Sheriffs responded to the intersection of Harrell Road and Larry Anderson Lane. A vehicle hit a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Arlington Fire located the dead victim in the vehicle.

Sheriffs are still investigating the accident.