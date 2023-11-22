MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after getting into a car accident in Arlington overnight.
A little after midnight, Shelby County Sheriffs responded to the intersection of Harrell Road and Larry Anderson Lane. A vehicle hit a tree and became engulfed in flames.
Arlington Fire located the dead victim in the vehicle.
Sheriffs are still investigating the accident.