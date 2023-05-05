MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is dead following a shooting that took place in North Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, on April 26 around 5:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Ayers Street and Griffith Place where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspect shooting the victim multiple times before running westbound on Griffith Place toward Pearce Street, reports say.

Police say the suspect was wearing all-white clothing. A second person of interest was a man wearing a black hoodie and white pants.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.