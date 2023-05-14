MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and at least seven people are injured following four separate shootings across the city of Memphis early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say at midnight, officers responded to a shooting at Howell and Springdale. A 31-year-old man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Around the same time, another male was injured in a separate shooting in the 2700 block of Mt. Moriah. He was also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers responded to a third shooting at I-40 and Hollywood at 1:42 a.m. A 26-year-old man was transported to Baptist East in critical condition. Two children, ages 10 and 13, were also taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects in this case fled the scene in a black Chevy Camero.

At 1:56 a.m., officers responded to a fourth shooting in the 2600 block of South Perkins.

Police say a male was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition. A female was transported to Regional One in critical condition and another male was taken to Methodist University, where he later died.

If you have information about any of these shootings, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.