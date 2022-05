MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in the airport area.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Pearson Road near Marlene Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers have detained four people.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.