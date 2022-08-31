MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed early Wednesday during a crash near a hospital, police say.

The crash happened at the New Covington near Methodist North Hospital.

Memphis fire tells us that four ambulances were called to the scene, and each one took people to the hospital.

Police confirmed around 4:40 a.m. that one of the victims did not survive their injuries.

Police shut down the area to all east and westbound traffic around 2:30 a.m. Those lanes have now opened.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.