MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are severely injured after two shootings in Whitehaven Sunday, Memphis Police say.

Police say the first incident occurred in the 3200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. Reports say two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were located.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police responded to a second shooting at 3:38 p.m., only eight minutes after the first, in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot while selling water on the side of the road. The juvenile was transported to Methodist South Hospital in critical condition by private vehicle.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.