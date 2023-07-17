MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in the airport area Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Ct. at the Highland Meadows Apartments at 4:56 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say officers have a man detained.

The investigation is ongoing.