MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are in the hospital after a 4-vehicle crash in Northeast Memphis Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to the crash at Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove just before 11:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were transported to an area hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say all lanes on Sycamore View are blocked from Macon to I-40. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.