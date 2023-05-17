MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with vehicular homicide due to reckless driving after an accident that killed a woman and injured two others in Berclair.

According to officials, on May 12 the victims were driving through a green light on North Mendenhall Road when a black Dodge Charger hit them.

The suspect, Aaron Harper, disregarded his red light signal, hitting the victim’s car in the rear driver-side. Reports say the car accident was caught on video by a nearby business.

The driver and the two victims were taken to Regional One Hospital. On May 16, one of the passengers died due to her injuries.

The victim who was driving suffered from a traumatic brain injury and a broken neck, and the other passenger had a fractured tailbone, fractured left hip, four fractured vertebrates, and a fractured rib.

Harper was charged with Vehicular Homicide – Reckless, Reckless Driving, Failure to Exercise Due Care, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

In 2015, Harper was charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder after he admitted to shooting at a car full of people in the Winchester Square Apartments in Hickory Hill.