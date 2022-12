MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill Monday night.

Officers responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Road.

Police say a male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.