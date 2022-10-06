MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital.

All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half.

A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Fifteen minutes after that shooting, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road.

About an hour later, at around 8:30 p.m., a woman was shot on Mount Moriah. She also went to Regional One in critical condition.

Now, Memphis Police are looking for three shooters.

If you have any information about these shootings, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.