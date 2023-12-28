MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting at a North Memphis park has left one person dead and two others, including a teenager, seriously injured.

Memphis Police say that at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, a teen and an adult man arrived at Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The victims reportedly told police they were shot at Douglass Park. According to police, officers went to the park and found a dead man.

Memphis Police say the suspects, two men and a woman, fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.