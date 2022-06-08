MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating five separate shootings that happened overnight that left three people dead and two in the hospital.

WREG covered a fatal shooting in South Memphis Tuesday night where a man was found shot to death in the 400 block of Jacklyn Avenue at 8:09 p.m.

Police say two suspects got away in a black sedan.

Detectives were later called out to the Memory Lane Motel on Elvis Presley around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Memory Lane scene

South Parkway scene

Maplewood scene

A male victim was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An hour later, officers responded to a shooting in South Memphis around 12:45 a.m.

Officers located a man shot at a gas station on 583 South Parkway. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Police confirmed another shooting just before 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of Maplewood Street in North Memphis.

A man was left in critical condition and was rushed to Regional One.

Around 5 a.m., police found a man was shot to death in Parkway Village.

We’re continuing to follow these incidents and will bring you the latest when it becomes available.