MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another man is severely injured after a shooting in a Hickory Hill event center parking lot Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at at 4:15 p.m.

Police say one man was transported to St. Francis where he was pronounced dead. The other man arrived at St. Francis by private vehicle in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.