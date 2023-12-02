MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Friday night, police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the 2500 block of Hillview Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Police say two men were located on the scene. One man was pronounced dead, and another man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Three men in a dark blue sedan are suspects in the shooting, reports say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.