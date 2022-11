MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following an early morning crash in East Memphis.

At 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street.

One crash victim died from their injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if the fatal victim was a pedestrian.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: Goodlett St still BLOCKED in both directions south of Southern near Spottswood due to crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/wHRwb4kzPR — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 15, 2022

We will update this page when more information is available.