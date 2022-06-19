MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died in an overnight shooting in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive around 1:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting comes hours after police said a child was left alone in a Whitehaven park.

No suspect information has been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.