MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 East left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the crash on I-240 and Walnut Grove at 5:14 a.m. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and a woman was taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say one person is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.