MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is severely injured after a shooting in Highland Heights Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Hardin Avenue at 9:41 a.m.

One man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.