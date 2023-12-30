MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on Jackson Avenue left one man dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Jackson Avenue at 12:32 a.m.

Reports say officers were notified later that two victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, had arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.