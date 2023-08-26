MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting at a Binghampton apartment complex Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on West Red Oak Drive in the Chickasaw Place Apartments at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers reportedly found an adult woman and a child suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Memphis Police have not released any information on the possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.