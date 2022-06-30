MEMPHS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 has left one person dead and another injured.

Southaven Police say the three-vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning on I-55 north of Church Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. Another driver went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DeSoto Co, MS: At least two vehicles involved in crash that has the SB lanes of I-55 between Goodman & Church Rd closed. One vehicle overturned in a ditch. pic.twitter.com/obxqIMmuqn — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 30, 2022

Police say the accident started in the northbound lane of I-55 and continued into the southbound lane.

Southaven Police have not released the exact cause of the crash.