MEMPHS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 has left one person dead and another injured.
Southaven Police say the three-vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning on I-55 north of Church Road.
The driver of one of the vehicles was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. Another driver went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the accident started in the northbound lane of I-55 and continued into the southbound lane.
Southaven Police have not released the exact cause of the crash.