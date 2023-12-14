MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and four others, including a Memphis Police officer, are injured after a police chase and crash in Whitehaven Thursday.

Memphis Police say it started around 3:46 p.m., when officers saw a white Infiniti SUV with a broken rear passenger side window in the area of Castalia and Person that fit the description of a vehicle used in an aggravated assault where shots were fired at officers late Wednesday night.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled the scene. There were three male suspects inside the vehicle.

Officers chased the vehicle into the Whitehaven area until it crashed into a parked car at East Holmes Road near Fairley, police say.

According to police, the impact of the crash caused the parked vehicle to hit a female pedestrian. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects continued driving and crashed into a Memphis Police squad car.

The three suspects were taken into custody with one of the suspects being transported to Regional One for critical injuries. The other two suspects were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A Memphis Police officer was also sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says no charges have been filed at this time.