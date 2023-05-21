MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is demanding action after a video went viral showing a rollover crash that threw two people out of a car in North Memphis.

Surveillance footage obtained by WREG, shows a car flipping multiple times, causing the driver and passenger to go airborne. Because it is so graphic we are not showing it in its entirety.

One of the people landed on the roof of Smith Pool and a second person crashed through the window of the business.

“As a police officer, I have never seen anything that bad. I’ve seen people killed, I seen people blowed up, I’ve seen people shot, but I have never seen that,” a witness David Caughron said.

Both people ejected from the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the passenger later died.

This incident has left local businesses calling for more traffic enforcement in the area.

A woman who owns a hair salon nearby says speeding drivers have hit her shop multiple times. “It’s difficult, too many accidents,” she said. “It’s dangerous. Everybody is slow, slow, slow because I have customers in here, I have a business, and the last time another car entered here.”

Beyond a traffic sensor in the area, many believe not enough is being done to prevent future tragedies.

“I don’t want to fight with the police department, none of that,” Caughron said. “I just want them to be aware of what can happen, and they need to be concerned about it and they need to get involved.”

Memphis Police said this is still an ongoing investigation when WREG reached out to see if any citations were issued due to the crash.