MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a furniture store in Northeast Memphis left one man dead and another in critical condition Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Around 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the At Home store located at 5280 Summer Avenue.

Police say two male victims were located at the scene. One was pronounced dead, and the other was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspects fled in a gold SUV, according to the Memphis Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.