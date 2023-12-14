MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is severely injured after a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Laurel Street at 4:30 p.m.

A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a second man arrived at Regional One by private vehicle. He is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.