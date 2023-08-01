MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Memphis Monday.

Memphis Police say a little after 10 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Fizer.

One man was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We spoke to a man who said after he saw the police presence, he was surprised because he thought it was a great neighborhood. He and his family just moved in three days ago.

“They stay to themselves over here. I wasn’t expecting that. It was quite alarming to me. I wasn’t expecting to be right here in the midst of all of that, just moving over here,” said the resident.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, before this recent homicide, there had been one murder in a quarter-mile radius of that address this year.

MPD says no charges have been filed and they don’t have any suspects. This remains an ongoing investigation.