MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another in critical condition after two shootings a few blocks apart in the Westwood area of southwest Memphis.

Friday morning, police had a crime scene roped off in a residential neighborhood at Marsonne and Levi Road for a shooting that was reported at 6:30.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim’s father identified him as Courtnei Cunningham.

Police have no information on a suspect. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

It was the second deadly shooting in the neighborhood within a few hours.

At 10:30 Thursday night, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of West Raines.

One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died, police said Friday morning.

Another male victim was treated on the scene. Police had no information in Thursday night’s shooting.