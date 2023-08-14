MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including at least one child, were taken to the hospital after being in a three-car crash Monday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a three-car crash on I-240 near Sam Cooper Boulevard. One of the cars was on fire.
Three people were taken to the hospital– two to Baptist East Hospital and one to LeBonheur Hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.