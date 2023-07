MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and two adults are in critical condition following a car crash on Saturday in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Airways around 3:50 p.m. where the child and adults were found injured.

The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition and the adults were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD is asking drivers to please avoid the area during this time.