MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the inmates who escaped from a jail in St. Francis County, Arkansas, was reportedly captured Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff, Jerry Reyes was captured in a hotel in Forrest City.

Reyes and Justin Williams reportedly escaped the St. Francis County Jail on Monday. Law enforcement is still searching for Williams.

If you know where Justin Williams is, call the Forrest City Police Department at 870-633-3434 or the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.