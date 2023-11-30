HUGHES, Ark. — One man has been charged and another person is wanted after police cars were set on fire in the Hughes, Arkansas, City Hall parking lot.

According to Hughes Police Chief Cortez Bowers, Ardell Smith, Jr., has been charged with three counts of arson and one count of reckless burning.

Bowers says a warrant has been issued for another suspect, identified as Elvonta Harden. Harden is also facing three counts of arson and one count of reckless burning.

Three Hughes Police cars were set on fire on the morning of September 12. At the time of the arson, Bowers said that only three working patrol cars remained.

“We’re going to try to continue to provide the City of Hughes with a quality of service from the Hughes Police Department,” Bowers said.

Smith was already being held at the St. Francis County jail on previous drug charges.