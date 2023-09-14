MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $1.3 million federal grant was awarded to the Wolf River Conservancy to protect an additional 1,536 acres of wetlands along the Wolf River.

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant was approved by the Department of Interior’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, according to a press release from Congressman Steve Cohen.

It is expected to be matched by $2,095,142 in funding from partners including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the City of Memphis, Shelby County, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and private landowners.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement regarding the grant.

“The Wolf River is a unique and wonderful natural resource in our region, teeming with wildlife. This funding to expand its footprint will protect migrating birds and preserve their habitat in West Tennessee and will enhance the experience of those seeking to explore and enjoy its natural beauty.”