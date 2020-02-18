Local troops push on with mission after Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy

In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle. The Girl Scouts of the United States of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 5, against the Boy Scouts of America for dropping the word “boy” […]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of one of the most prominent intuitions is up in the air as the Boy Scouts of America filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

With more than 100 years of history, BSA holds a name and mission known by millions. But as of late, the organization has been faced with a lot of instability.

This week, they filed chapter 11 bankruptcy to create a trust for victims who’ve filed lawsuits saying they were sexually abused as scouts.

The move could force the Boy Scouts to sell off properties to raise that money. Local troops said the decision won’t change operations locally. The Chickasaw Council has its own charter and operates independently of the national entity.

“All those things are specific to serving kids in the Mid-South and are not connected to the national organization or are they a part of the national bankruptcy filing,” said Richard Fisher, Chickasaw Council scout executive.

In fact, Fisher said the local operations are growing. They’re currently working to increase staff and realizing their work is needed now more than ever.

“Scouting is critical, and as you see stories in the news as to what’s going on with youth, now more than ever scouting is needed,” Fisher said.

One thing felt at all levels is pain that any harm was caused through the organization.

“We are absolutely disappointed that anything bad ever happened to them, but our goal is to continue to protect youth and serve them the best way we can,” Fisher said.

They hope continue that mission for many more years to come.

The national chair for Boys Scouts of America posted an open letter to victims on the organization’s website announcing new policies, in addition to the compensation available to victims.