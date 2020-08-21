Local teen sisters launch their own candle-making business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can call 15-year-old De’Janay Williams the candle girl.

With the help of her mom, De’Janay and her 13-year-old sister Tsumarri Nolen created Hermosa Sisters nearly a year ago, selling hand-made candles, sprays and soaps.

The unique candles come in all different shapes, smells and sizes, but they all take time. Surprisingly that’s the part she loves the most. She loves a good challenge to test her creativity.

Her motto is if it’s too easy, it’s boring.

“It’s very stressful. Like you would think oh it’s just a candle it’s so easy, but there’s a lot of science that goes into it.”

“I’m a strong believer in investing in my children.”

Around Christmas, mom Rachal Nolen said she wasn’t in the best financial place, but she used her last bit of money to invest in her children. Seeing them become business-minded is worth every penny.

“I took the only spare $400 I had, which was really intended for our light bill that December. That’s the best $400 I had ever invested.”

The investment has made the family a pretty busy group.

De’Janay had a message for other kids wanting to be creators too.

“Not to be intimidated by compeitition or people that are doing the same things that you are doing. Don’t be intimidated by it because it can make you feel a certain type of way and always ask questions.”