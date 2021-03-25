Local Susan G. Komen chapter says it will close next month as organization consolidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The local chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation says it will be dissolved next month as the foundation’s national organization consolidates its affiliate network.

Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi said in an email that 38 local Komen affiliates have been consolidated since the national group announced a reorganization last year.

“We have been informed our cessation will begin next month. So the time has come to say good bye,” the group said in an email to supporters.

The local group said it has donated $24 million to cancer-related causes since 1992. That includes $400,000 in grants this week to local nonprofits that help provide health care for the under-insured/uninsured, including mammograms, diagnostics, biopsies or support.

WREG has been a longtime partner with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.