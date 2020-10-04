Local sorority chapter encourages people to register to vote as deadline looms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Time is of the essence for voters to ensure they can cast their ballot in November, as Monday is the last day to register to vote in next month’s election.

On Sunday, the Shelby County Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated held a parade to welcome in some of their newest members. Additionally, they took the opportunity to educate people about the importance of registering to vote.

“It’s a public service organization,” Dr. Sherry Townsend, President of the Shelby County Tennessee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated said. “Do you see the shirt? We believe there is power in our vote. If there’s no vote, there’s no power. We are encouraging everyone to come out and vote.”

The organization has held several voting registration drives this year to express the importance of voting. For some of the members, it is personal to them, like Kim Davis.

Davis said her voice matters, and she wants to make sure she is heard.

“A lot of times it’s best to go directly to our people and say, this is why you need to vote. It comes directly from us, and they feel like it’s good information, and they trust us,” Townsend said.

Important Voting Information:

In Tennessee, the deadline to register to vote in person is Monday, Oct 5., and if you register by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct 5. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27 and those ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Early voting starts in less than two weeks from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29.

For information in Tennessee, click here.

In Mississippi, Monday, Oct 5. is the deadline to register to vote. If you want to vote absentee, you must request a ballot by Nov 2., and return it by mail by 7 p.m. on Nov 3.

Mississippi DOES NOT have early voting.

Arkansas’s registration deadline is also Oct 5. Absentee ballot requests must be made by Oct 27., and returned in person by “The end of the business day” on Nov 2., or delivered by mail no later than 7:30 p.m. on Nov 3.

Early voting runs from Oct 19. – Nov 2.