Local restaurants prepare to serve customers under new safety guidelines

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Dinner time will look a lot different at many Shelby County restaurants.

Monday is the first day they can open their dining rooms at limited capacity.

There’s new energy brewing at Babalu in Overton Square.

“Super excited that we are reopening,” area manager Jesse Robertson said. “It’s hard to stay afloat doing curbside and to-go.”

After weeks of limited options, the restaurant reopened its dining room Monday at 50% capacity, but customers shouldn’t expect things to be how they were before.

“We’ve actually removed the tables from the chairs in the dining room,” Robertson said. “There’s six-foot social distancing going on in the restaurant.”

They’re also using disposable plates and utensils.

Since last week’s announcement that Shelby County would enter phase one of the back-to-business plan, employees had a short window for training on the new guidelines.

“A good amount of training,” Robertson said. “We have sanitation stations set up throughout the restaurant. We are doing temperature logs when people come in.”

All employees are also required to wear masks now. They’re uncertain of what the future holds as everyone adjusts to life during coronavirus.

Robertson said he will move forward keeping customers’ safety a top priority.

“We want to make sure the guest feels safe because no guest is having fun when they feel unsafe, so we’re doing everything we can within the restaurant to make sure the guest is safe,” Robertson said.

Babalu will also implement new policies for those who have to wait once the limited capacity is reached.