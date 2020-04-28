Local religious leaders say they’re united on coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saying that some segments of the community aren’t being tested for COVID like they should be, a group of 15 Memphis-area religious leaders issued a statement Tuesday saying they are united in a moral response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their idea is to personally convey and accentuate that testing is safe, and necessary to reopen the economy.

“As faith leaders of Memphis and West Tennessee, we are certain that the response to this virus and the destruction it has rendered requires moral leadership that seeks to do what is right for everyone in our city,” the statement read in part. “And so, we write these words united by the common principle of our faiths: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.'”

The group said it will rely solely on information from the medical and scientific community about the virus, encourage testing and follow guidelines on social distancing and quarantine.

The group also said it will follow medical advice on when to reopen houses of worship, and speak up for people.

“Our common belief that God is present in our lives, and that God calls us to care for one another, grounds us as we stand firm in our commitment to weather this ordeal together with one voice and one hope: we will get through this.”

The statement was signed by the following clergy members. Others were encouraged to join the statement by completing a form on ChurchHealth.org/fce.

Read the full letter here.

Imam Anwar Arafat, Islamic Center of Tennessee

Bishop Linwood Dillard, Citadel of Deliverance COGIC

Bishop William T. McAlilly, Nashville Episcopal Area, UMC

Rabbi Micah D. Greenstein, Temple Israel

Scott Morris, MD, MDiv Church Health

Bishop Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee

Pastor John Siebeling, The Life Church

Rev. Deborah B. Smith, Metro District, UMC

Rev. Rufus Smith, Hope Church Memphis

Rev. Dr. Stacy L. Spencer, New Direction Christian Church

Rev. Dr. Shane Stanford, Christ United Methodist Church

Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart, Christ Missionary Baptist Church

Bishop David P. Talley, Catholic Diocese of Memphis

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

Rev. Scott Walters, Calvary Episcopal Church