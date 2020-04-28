Local religious leaders say they’re united on coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saying that some segments of the community aren’t being tested for COVID like they should be, a group of 15 Memphis-area religious leaders issued a statement Tuesday saying they are united in a moral response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their idea is to personally convey and accentuate that testing is safe, and necessary to reopen the economy.
“As faith leaders of Memphis and West Tennessee, we are certain that the response to this virus and the destruction it has rendered requires moral leadership that seeks to do what is right for everyone in our city,” the statement read in part. “And so, we write these words united by the common principle of our faiths: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.'”
The group said it will rely solely on information from the medical and scientific community about the virus, encourage testing and follow guidelines on social distancing and quarantine.
The group also said it will follow medical advice on when to reopen houses of worship, and speak up for people.
“Our common belief that God is present in our lives, and that God calls us to care for one another, grounds us as we stand firm in our commitment to weather this ordeal together with one voice and one hope: we will get through this.”
The statement was signed by the following clergy members. Others were encouraged to join the statement by completing a form on ChurchHealth.org/fce.
Imam Anwar Arafat, Islamic Center of Tennessee
Bishop Linwood Dillard, Citadel of Deliverance COGIC
Bishop William T. McAlilly, Nashville Episcopal Area, UMC
Rabbi Micah D. Greenstein, Temple Israel
Scott Morris, MD, MDiv Church Health
Bishop Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee
Pastor John Siebeling, The Life Church
Rev. Deborah B. Smith, Metro District, UMC
Rev. Rufus Smith, Hope Church Memphis
Rev. Dr. Stacy L. Spencer, New Direction Christian Church
Rev. Dr. Shane Stanford, Christ United Methodist Church
Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart, Christ Missionary Baptist Church
Bishop David P. Talley, Catholic Diocese of Memphis
Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
Rev. Scott Walters, Calvary Episcopal Church