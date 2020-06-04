Local organizations urge community to support black-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizations and business owners are encouraging people to shop at black-owned businesses. Some say that by doing so, you’re not only supporting that business, but you’re also helping to uplift that community.

Jeremy Jefferson is the owner of JJ Graphics located in Oakhaven, specializing in graphic design and printing.

He says it’s just him and his employee working around the clock to fulfill nearly 20 orders a week.

Just like any small business, Jefferson says it’s critical to have community support.

“If it’s a good business, you should support it. If it’s a good black business, you should support it because we don’t have all the opportunities that major companies have,” Jefferson said.

Katrina Thompson, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Memphis chapter says the need for this kind of support comes at a crucial time. In fact, they plan on dedicating an entire week to highlighting businesses in the black community.

“African-American businesses have never gotten the share of resources that they need,” Thompson said. “They struggle to try to keep themselves alive and many of them have closed as a result of COVID-19.”

Thompson says supporting these black owned businesses is another way to support the community. However, she says it starts in the community.

“If we don’t shop within our own community and with our own African-American businesses, we can’t ensure that anyone else does,” Thompson said.

You can click here to see a list of black-owned businesses in Memphis you can support.