Local officials, business owners respond to new Tennessee laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee has a 69-page document explaining every new law that is going into effect starting January 1.

New laws could affect Tennesseans home lives, workplaces, pets and everything in between.

The legal age to purchase or consume tobacco, hemp or vapor products rises from age 18 to 21, mirroring a federal law that was passed more than a year ago.

“We’ve never been against regulation as an industry,” said Steven Bryant, district manager of Create-A-Cig Mid-South. “We want to make sure that everyone uses these products safely. We use them ourselves. So, regulation in itself isn’t bad.”

Another new law could help protect potential pets. Tennessee passed a law that allows courts to restrict or ban animal ownership if a person has been convicted of certain animal cruelty offenses.

Memphis Animal Services calls the change a “step in the right direction.”

Tennessee also took steps to add clear guidelines between a pregnant employee and her employer, including increased restroom breaks and decreased standing requirements.

And the state expanded the emergency alert system to include missing parties from the age of 18 to 21. Nicknamed the “Holly Bobo” act, the state will now be allowed to send Amber Alerts for young adults.